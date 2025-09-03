Markets
ScanTech AI Engages FSR Capital To Strengthen Nasdaq Compliance And Investor Confidence

September 03, 2025 — 06:33 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (STAI), a provider of AI-powered CT screening systems for aviation, customs, and critical infrastructure, has entered a consultancy agreement with FSR Group Pte. Ltd. - FSR Capital.

The firm will advise on capital markets strategy, Nasdaq compliance, and SEC reporting to help ScanTech AI resolve regulatory issues, bolster investor confidence, and support long-term growth.

FSR Capital is recognized for guiding public companies through bid price deficiencies, filing delays, and other listing challenges, with a focus on improving market stability and share performance.

CEO Dolan Falconer said the partnership reflects ScanTech AI's commitment to overcoming regulatory hurdles and building a stronger foundation for liquidity, compliance, and shareholder value. FSR Capital President Calvin Ling emphasized his team's experience in regulatory turnarounds and capital market optimization, noting they aim to deliver strategies tailored to ScanTech AI's needs.

The collaboration aligns with ScanTech AI's continued innovation in AI-driven security technologies and its dedication to transparent operations and regulatory adherence.

STAI currently trades at $0.3883 or 2.1882% higher on the NasdaqGM.

