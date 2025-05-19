ScanTech AI CEO Dolan Falconer Recognized as 2025 Dealmaker of the Year at Smart Business Dealmakers Conference

Dolan Falconer of ScanTech AI was named 2025 Dealmaker of the Year for strategic leadership and market expansion.

ScanTech AI Systems Inc. announced that its CEO, Dolan Falconer, received the title of 2025 Dealmaker of the Year at the Smart Business Dealmakers Conference in Atlanta. Falconer was recognized for his leadership during a transformative phase for the company, where he executed strategic transactions, expanded into global markets, and improved the company's financial structure. Under his direction, ScanTech AI has achieved significant successes in the critical infrastructure and homeland security sectors with its innovative "fixed-gantry" CT scanning systems. Falconer expressed pride in the award, emphasizing the team's commitment to building a trusted AI-driven security platform. ScanTech AI is known for its advanced security screening technologies that effectively detect hazardous materials and contraband, serving various high-security environments.

Atlanta, GA, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (the "Company" or "ScanTech AI") (Nasdaq:



STAI



), a leading innovator in advanced security screening technologies, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Dolan Falconer was named 2025 Dealmaker of the Year at the Smart Business Dealmakers Conference, held on May 14, 2025 at the Atlanta Athletic Club in Johns Creek, Georgia.





Falconer was honored for his leadership in steering ScanTech AI through a transformative period, executing strategic transactions, drivingglobal marketexpansion, and strengthening the Company’s capital structure. Under his guidance, ScanTech AI has secured critical wins across critical infrastructure and homeland security sectors, deploying its patented “fixed-gantry” CT scanning systems at some of the world’s most sensitive facilities.





“Being named Dealmaker of the Year is a tremendous honor,” said Falconer, CEO of ScanTech AI. “This award reflects the commitment of our leadership team, the strength of our technology, and the resilience of our capital strategy. Our trajectory is clear: we are focused on building one of the most trusted AI-driven security platforms in the world.”







About ScanTech AI







ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: STAI) has developed one of the world’s most advanced non-intrusive ‘fixed-gantry’ CT screening technologies. Utilizing proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, ScanTech AI’s state-of-the-art scanners accurately and quickly detect hazardous materials and contraband. Engineered to automatically locate, discriminate, and identify threat materials and items of interest, ScanTech AI’s solutions are designed for use in airports, seaports, borders, embassies, corporate headquarters, government and commercial buildings, factories, processing plants, and other facilities where security is a priority.





For more information, visit



www.scantechais.com



and



https://investor.scantechais.com/



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (“Exchange Act”), including statements regarding ScanTech AI’s management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, plans, prospects or strategies regarding the future, including possible business combinations, revenue growth and financial performance, product expansion and services. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Additionally, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “target,” “seek” or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations and beliefs made by the management of ScanTech AI, in light of their respective experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and their potential effect on ScanTech AI, as well as other factors they believe are appropriate under the circumstances. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting ScanTech AI will be those that it has anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the parties) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including product and service acceptance, regulatory oversights, research and development success, and that ScanTech AI will have sufficient capital to operate as anticipated. Should one or more of these risks of uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions of ScanTech AI prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” and in other sections of the filings of ScanTech AI (and its predecessor, Mars) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and in the current and periodic reports filed or furnished by ScanTech AI (and its predecessor, Mars) from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on the information available to ScanTech AI as of the date hereof, and ScanTech AI assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may otherwise be required under applicable securities laws.







Contact:







ScanTech AI Systems Inc.





James White, CFO





jwhite@scantechibs.com







Investor & Media Relations Contact:







International Elite Capital Inc.





Annabelle Zhang





+1(646) 866-7928





annabelle@iecapitalusa.com







Attachment





