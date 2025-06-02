ScanTech AI Announces Shipment of Sixth Sentinel Fixed-Gantry CT System to Enhance Security at Nuclear Energy Facility

ScanTech AI announces shipment of sixth Sentinel Fixed-Gantry CT system, enhancing security for nuclear facilities with AI technology.

Quiver AI Summary

ScanTech AI Systems Inc. has announced the delivery of its sixth Sentinel Fixed-Gantry CT system to a major North American nuclear energy client, following a $3.5 million contract. This achievement underscores the company's commitment to enhancing critical infrastructure security with its AI-driven technology, which offers real-time anomaly detection and threat assessment. The Sentinel CT system is designed for high-risk environments, providing high accuracy, automation, and operational efficiency. ScanTech AI, recognized for its advanced non-intrusive screening technologies, aims to address security challenges in various facilities, including airports, seaports, and government buildings.

Potential Positives

Successful delivery of the sixth Sentinel Fixed-Gantry CT system under a $3.5 million contract enhances the company's reputation and credibility in the security technology market.

The system's advanced AI-driven technology provides real-time anomaly detection and enhances safety measures in high-risk environments, positioning ScanTech AI as a leader in critical infrastructure security.

Strengthening relationships with a major North American nuclear energy client potentially opens up further business opportunities and partnerships in the energy sector.

Potential Negatives

Significant reliance on forward-looking statements poses a risk as it indicates uncertainty in future performance, which may lead to investor skepticism.



The press release highlights an ongoing need for regulatory compliance and product acceptance, indicating potential operational challenges.



The mention of potential risks related to capital sufficiency raises concerns about the company’s financial stability and growth prospects.

FAQ

What is the Sentinel Fixed Gantry CT system?

The Sentinel Fixed Gantry CT system is an advanced security screening technology that offers real-time threat detection and assessment capabilities.

Who is the client for this latest Sentinel CT system?

The latest Sentinel CT system was delivered to a major North American nuclear energy client under a $3.5 million contract.

How does ScanTech AI enhance security for critical infrastructure?

ScanTech AI enhances security through AI-driven innovations that improve anomaly detection, threat assessment, and operational efficiency in high-risk environments.

In what environments can the Sentinel CT system be used?

The Sentinel CT system is designed for high-security areas such as airports, nuclear facilities, embassies, and commercial buildings.

What technology powers ScanTech AI's screening systems?

ScanTech AI's screening systems utilize proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning to accurately detect hazardous materials and contraband.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release





Shipment of another Sentinel Fixed Gantry CT underway — advancing AI-powered security screening across critical infrastructure







Atlanta, GA, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (the "Company" or "ScanTech AI") (Nasdaq:



STAI



), a leading innovator in advanced security screening technologies, today announced the successful delivery of its sixth Sentinel Fixed-Gantry CT system under a $3.5 million contract awarded by a major North American nuclear energy client. The Company believes this milestone reinforces its expanding role in strengthening critical infrastructure through AI-driven security innovation.





The Sentinel CT system leverages advanced computed tomography and integrated artificial intelligence to deliver real-time anomaly detection and threat assessment capabilities. Designed to meet the complex security demands of high-risk environments such as nuclear facilities, the system offers unparalleled accuracy, automation, and operational efficiency.







About ScanTech AI







ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: STAI) has developed one of the world’s most advanced non-intrusive ‘fixed-gantry’ CT screening technologies. Utilizing proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, ScanTech AI’s state-of-the-art scanners accurately and quickly detect hazardous materials and contraband. Engineered to automatically locate, discriminate, and identify threat materials and items of interest, ScanTech AI’s solutions are designed for use in airports, seaports, borders, embassies, corporate headquarters, government and commercial buildings, factories, processing plants, and other facilities where security is a priority.





For more information, visit



www.scantechais.com



and



investor.scantechais.com



.











Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (“Exchange Act”), including statements regarding ScanTech AI’s management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, plans, prospects or strategies regarding the future, including possible business combinations, revenue growth and financial performance, product expansion and services. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Additionally, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “target,” “seek” or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations and beliefs made by the management of ScanTech AI, in light of their respective experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and their potential effect on ScanTech AI, as well as other factors they believe are appropriate under the circumstances. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting ScanTech AI will be those that it has anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the parties) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including product and service acceptance, regulatory oversights, research and development success, and that ScanTech AI will have sufficient capital to operate as anticipated. Should one or more of these risks of uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions of ScanTech AI prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” and in other sections of the filings of ScanTech AI (and its predecessor, Mars) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and in the current and periodic reports filed or furnished by ScanTech AI (and its predecessor, Mars) from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on the information available to ScanTech AI as of the date hereof, and ScanTech AI assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may otherwise be required under applicable securities laws.







Contact







ScanTech AI Systems Inc.





James White, CFO





jwhite@scantechibs.com







Investor & Media Relations Contact:







International Elite Capital Inc.





Annabelle Zhang





+1(646) 866-7928





annabelle@iecapitalusa.com















Attachment





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.