ScanSource Trims FY25 Sales Outlook; Authorizes $200 Mln Share Buyback - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, technology company ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) trimmed its net sales guidance for the full-year 2025 to approximately $.0 billion from the prior forecast range of $3.1 billion to $3.5 billion.

On average, four analysts polled expected the company to report revenues of $3.11 billion for the year.

ScanSource also announced a new $200 million authorization by its Board of Directors to purchase shares of its common stock. This share repurchase authorization does not include a time limit on purchases, and may be suspended at any time.

