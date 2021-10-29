ScanSource (SCSC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

ScanSource (SCSC) closed at $35.78 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.38% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the technology products distributor had gained 4.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 2.47%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.66%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SCSC as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 9, 2021. On that day, SCSC is projected to report earnings of $0.75 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 78.57%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $802.2 million, up 2.52% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.23 per share and revenue of $3.32 billion, which would represent changes of +17.88% and +4.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SCSC should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SCSC currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, SCSC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.23. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.78.

The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

