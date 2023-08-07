ScanSource (SCSC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of ScanSource, Inc. (Symbol: SCSC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.99, changing hands as high as $30.26 per share. ScanSource, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCSC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCSC's low point in its 52 week range is $25.75 per share, with $35.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.05.

