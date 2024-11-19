Is ScanSource (SCSC) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has ScanSource (SCSC) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ScanSource is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 213 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ScanSource is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SCSC's full-year earnings has moved 3.7% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that SCSC has returned about 24.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 17.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that ScanSource is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Zurn Water (ZWS). The stock is up 33.2% year-to-date.

For Zurn Water, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, ScanSource is a member of the Industrial Services industry, which includes 20 individual companies and currently sits at #170 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 15% so far this year, so SCSC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Zurn Water falls under the Manufacturing - Electronics industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #163. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +20.3%.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to ScanSource and Zurn Water as they could maintain their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (ZWS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.