ScanSource (SCSC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ScanSource (SCSC) closed at $33.21, marking a +0.91% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.03% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the technology products distributor had lost 3.94% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 3.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.62% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ScanSource as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ScanSource to post earnings of $0.83 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 27.69%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $836.8 million, up 3.19% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.26 per share and revenue of $3.34 billion, which would represent changes of +18.98% and +5.06%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ScanSource. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ScanSource is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, ScanSource is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.1. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.1.

The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.