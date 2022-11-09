ScanSource (SCSC) Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates in Q1

ScanSource, Inc. SCSC reported adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share in first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Sep 30, 2022), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05. The bottom line rose 8% from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 99 cents per share driven by strong demand.



On a reported basis, the company delivered earnings of 94 cents per share compared with the prior-year quarter’s 86 cents per share.



The company reported net sales of $943.8 million in the reported quarter, up 10% from the year-ago quarter. The upside was driven by solid growth in North America. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $911 million. Excluding foreign exchange impact, net sales were around $944.5 million in the quarter under review.



Net sales in the United States and Canada were up 12% to $859 million. International sales declined 4% to $84 million.



Specialty Technology Solutions’ revenues increased 15% to $576 million in first-quarter fiscal 2023, courtesy of broad-based demand across technologies.



Sales at Modern Communications & Cloud were $367 million in the reported quarter, up 3% year over year, supported by elevated demand across communications solutions.

Operational Update

The cost of sales amounted to $830 million in the fiscal first quarter, up 10% from the year-ago quarter. The gross profit totaled $113.5 million, up 11.7% from the year-ago quarter’s $101.6 million due to higher sales volume and higher vendor program recognition. The gross margin came in at 12% during the reported quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s 11.8%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 12% year over year to $71.6 million. The adjusted operating profit was $39.1 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $34.9 million. The adjusted operating margin was 4.1%, up from 4.1% in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was up 9.4% year over year to $45 million.

Financial Condition

The company reported cash and cash equivalents of $40.5 million as of Sep 30, 2022 compared with $38 million as of Jun 30, 2022. The company utilized $48 million of cash in operating activities in the fiscal first quarter against an outflow of $57 million in the prior-year quarter. The company’s long-term debt was $149.6 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2023, up from $124 million at the end of fiscal 2022.

Outlook

Backed by strong demand from channel partners across its technologies, ScanSource expects net sales growth of at least 5.5% in fiscal 2023. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be at least $174 million.

Share Price Performance



ScanSource's shares have declined 22.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 26.6%.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

ScanSource currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



