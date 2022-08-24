ScanSource (SCSC) Earnings Miss, Sales Beat Estimates in Q4

ScanSource, Inc. SCSC reported adjusted earnings of 91 cents per share in fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jun 30, 2022), missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 94 cents. The bottom line declined 5% from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 96 cents per share.



On a reported basis, the company delivered earnings of 78 cents per share compared with the prior-year quarter’s 80 cents per share.



The company reported net sales of $962 million in the reported quarter, up 13% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The upside was driven by strong demand. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $904 million. Excluding foreign exchange impact, net sales were around $956 million in the quarter under review.



Net sales in the United States and Canada were up 12% to $865.7 million. International sales increased 19% to $96.5 million.



Specialty Technology Solutions’ revenues increased 13% to $581 million in fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, courtesy of broad-based demand across technologies.



Sales at Modern Communications & Cloud were $382 million in the reported quarter, up 13% year over year, driven by increased demand across communications solutions.

ScanSource, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ScanSource, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ScanSource, Inc. Quote

Operational Update

Cost of sales amounted to $851 million in the fiscal fourth quarter, up 12% from the year-ago quarter’ levels. The gross profit totaled $110.7 million, up 16% from the year-ago quarter’s $95.7 million. The gross margin came in at 11.5% during the reported quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s 11.2%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 17% year over year to $76 million. The adjusted operating profit was $31.9 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $28.3 million. The adjusted operating margin was 3.3%, remaining flat year over year. Adjusted EBITDA was up 9.6% year over year to $39 million.

Financial Condition

The company reported cash and cash equivalents of $38 million as of Jun 30, 2022 compared with $63 million as of Jun 30, 2021. The company utilized $79 million of cash in operating activities in the fiscal fourth quarter against an inflow of $61 million in the prior-year quarter. The company’s long-term debt was $124 million at the end of fiscal 2022, down from $135 million at the end of fiscal 2021.

Fiscal 2022 Performance

ScanSource reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.97 in fiscal 2022 compared with $2.74 reported in the prior fiscal. Including one-time items, the bottom line came in at $3.44, up 93.3% from $1.78 reported in fiscal 2021. Sales were up 12% year over year to $3.5 billion.

Outlook

Backed by strong demand from channel partners across its technologies, ScanSource expects net sales growth of at least 5.5% in fiscal 2023. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be at least $174 million.

Share Price Performance

ScanSource's shares have declined 3.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 35.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

ScanSource currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT, Greif Inc. GEF and Sonoco Products Company SON. While AIT sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), GEF and SON carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Applied Industrial has an estimated earnings growth rate of 10.9% for fiscal 2023. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised upward by 6%.



Applied Industrial pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.8%, on average. AIT’s shares have soared 32.2% in a year.



Greif has an estimated earnings growth rate of 37% for the current year. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 17%.



Greif pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.9%, on average. GEF’s shares have risen 18.6% in the past year.



Sonoco has an expected earnings growth rate of 78.3% for 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings moved up 18% in the past 60 days.



Sonoco has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.06%, on average. SON’s shares have moved up 1.7% in the past year.



Profiting from the Metaverse, The 3rd Internet Boom (Free Report):

Get Zacks' special report revealing top profit plays for the internet's next evolution. Early investors still have time to get in near the "ground floor" of this $30 trillion opportunity. You'll discover 5 surprising stocks to help you cash in.Download the report FREE today >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Sonoco Products Company (SON): Free Stock Analysis Report



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT): Free Stock Analysis Report



ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Greif, Inc. (GEF): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.