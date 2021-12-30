ScanSource (SCSC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ScanSource (SCSC) closed at $35.38, marking a -0.67% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the technology products distributor had gained 16.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 2.34%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.11%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ScanSource as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ScanSource to post earnings of $0.83 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 27.69%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $836.8 million, up 3.19% from the prior-year quarter.

SCSC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.26 per share and revenue of $3.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.98% and +5.06%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ScanSource. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ScanSource is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, ScanSource currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.93. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.67.

The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.