ScanSource (SCSC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

ScanSource (SCSC) closed the most recent trading day at $33.51, moving -1.33% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the technology products distributor had lost 2.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 1.68%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.11%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ScanSource as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, ScanSource is projected to report earnings of $0.83 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 27.69%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $836.8 million, up 3.19% from the year-ago period.

SCSC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.26 per share and revenue of $3.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.98% and +5.06%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ScanSource. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.93% higher. ScanSource is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ScanSource has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.42 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.53.

The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

