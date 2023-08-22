News & Insights

ScanSource Q4 Profit Drops, But Beats Estimates - Update

August 22, 2023 — 08:50 am EDT

ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $18.812 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $19.947 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, ScanSource Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $19.213 million or $0.76 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.6% to $947.149 million from $962.283 million last year.

Outlook:

Looking ahead, for full year to June 30, 2024, ScanSource expects to register sales growth of at least 3 percent, with adjusted EBITDA of at least $180 million.

Analysts, on average, expect the firm to post revenue of $3.72 billion, for the year.

ScanSource Inc. Q4 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $18.812 Mln. vs. $19.947 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.75 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.75 -Revenue (Q4): $947.149 Mln vs. $962.283 Mln last year.

