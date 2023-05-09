News & Insights

Markets
SCSC

ScanSource Q3 Profit Tops Estimates

May 09, 2023 — 08:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) reported third-quarter GAAP net income of $21.2 million, or $0.83 per share, compared to $23.5 million, or $0.91 per share, for the prior-year quarter. Non-GAAP net income totaled $24.3 million, or $0.96 per share, down from $26.9 million, or $1.04 per share, for the prior-year quarter. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.91, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the third quarter were $885.5 million, up 4.7% year-over-year. Analysts on average had estimated $881.05 million in revenue.

ScanSource increased its expectation for adjusted EBITDA for the full fiscal year ended June 30, 2023. Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be at least $182 million, revised from prior guidance of at least $176 million.

Shares of ScanSource are up 6% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SCSC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.