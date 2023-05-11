ScanSource Promotes Brandy Ford To Chief Accounting Officer

News & Insights

May 11, 2023 — 02:56 am EDT

(RTTNews) - ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC), a distributor of technology products and solutions, announced on Thursday, that it has promoted Brandy Ford to Chief Accounting Officer. She was Vice President, Corporate Controller most recently, the company said in a statement.

Ford has been with ScanSource for more than 12 years and has 20 years of experience in finance and accounting roles.

Prior to ScanSource, Brandy has served as an external auditor with Deloitte where she handled audit teams for both public and nonpublic companies.

On Wednesday, the stock closed at $28.01 on the Nasdaq.

