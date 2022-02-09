ScanSource Names John Eldh As Its President

(RTTNews) - ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC), a hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud, on Wednesday announced that John Eldh has been appointed as its President.

Eldh's leadership team includes executives in sales, marketing, operations and strategy.

John Eldh joined ScanSource as Chief Revenue Officer in October 2019, and over the last two years, he successfully transitioned leadership at Intelisys and recruited and promoted channel-centric business executives to lead the device, digital and cloud businesses globally.

John's experience in the company as well as his channel background is expected to enable him to drive the next phase of profitable growth for ScanSource.

Shares of ScanSource closed Tuesday's trading at $32.81, up $0.71 or 2.21 percent from previous close.

