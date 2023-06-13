ScanSource Issues Update On Cybersecurity Incident; Fully Operational Across All Areas

(RTTNews) - Issuing an operational update following the recent cybersecurity incident, ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) said it is fully operational across all areas of the business in all geographies. On May 14, 2023, the company discovered it was subject to a ransomware incident that impacted some of its systems. The company's core systems were restored and operations resumed on May 26.

Mike Baur, Chairman and CEO, ScanSource, said: "We are pleased to be back to business as usual and look forward to continuing to help our partners grow their business."

