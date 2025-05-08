ScanSource Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $17.43 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $12.81 million, or $0.50 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ScanSource Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $20.30 million or $0.86 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.3% to $704.847 million from $752.599 million last year.

ScanSource Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $17.43 Mln. vs. $12.81 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.74 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue: $704.847 Mln vs. $752.599 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $3 billion

