SCANSOURCE Earnings Results: $SCSC Reports Quarterly Earnings

May 08, 2025 — 08:55 am EDT

SCANSOURCE ($SCSC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $0.86 per share, beating estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $704,850,000, missing estimates of $825,288,803 by $-120,438,803.

SCANSOURCE Insider Trading Activity

SCANSOURCE insiders have traded $SCSC stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SCSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MICHAEL L BAUR (CEO & Chairman of the Board) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 135,000 shares for an estimated $6,265,262.
  • BRANDY FORD (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,845 shares for an estimated $91,106
  • STEPHEN JONES (SEVP & CFO) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $72,280

SCANSOURCE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of SCANSOURCE stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

