We are just entering the roaring 20s, and it is time to readjust your portfolio for the next decade. FAANG had been the biggest tech driver for the past 10 years. Their exponential returns may be exhausted, and I think its time to look for next decade-defining equities.

When assessing “market-shifting” companies, you need to look for firms with an exciting product offering characterized by longevity and a substantial addressable market. Not to mention savvy management teams that can navigate through both the best and worst times

I have chosen my own acronym of stocks that I believe could redefine the roaring 20s: “SCANS.” This acronym includes Sea Limited SE, CRISPR CRSP, Alibaba BABA, Nvidia NVDA, and Splunk SPLK.

My article SCANS: The FAANG of the Roaring 20s gives a more detailed analysis of my pick and would make an excellent supplementary read to this video.

