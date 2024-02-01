Scania loses court fight over $949 mln EU cartel fine

By Foo Yun Chee and Bart H. Meijer

BRUSSELS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DESwedish truckmaker Scania on Thursday lost its fight against a 880.5-million-euro ($949 million) EU cartel fine after Europe's top court sided with EU competition regulators.

The European Commission in a 2017 ruling said Scania colluded with five others in the industry to fix vehicle prices in order to pass the costs of required environmental improvements on to customers to avoid hurting their own profits.

A lower tribunal in 2022 rejected Scania's challenge against the fine, prompting the company to appeal to the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).

CJEU judges concurred with the General Court's ruling and dismissed Scania's appeal.

The case is C-251/22 P | Scania and Others v Commission.

($1 = 0.9277 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer, Charlotte Van Campenhout; editing by Jason Neely and Christian Schmollinger)

((Charlotte.VanCampenhout@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.