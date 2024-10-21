Scandium Canada Advances Crater Lake Project

Imperial Mining Group Ltd. Class A (TSE:SCD) has released an update.

Scandium Canada Ltd. is advancing its Crater Lake project, having completed a successful drilling program and working on a pre-feasibility study for their hydrometallurgical plant. The company is actively seeking to expand its investor base, emphasizing the project’s potential as a leading source of scandium.

