Scandinavian Airlines Inks Deal To Buy 45 Embraer Aircraft

July 01, 2025 — 10:57 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) has entered into an agreement to acquire 45 Embraer (ERJ) E195-E2 aircraft, with purchase rights for an additional 10 aircraft.

The company said the new agreement is in align with long-term fleet renewal strategy, which is focused on increasing efficiency, reducing emissions, and unlocking future growth opportunities from its global hub in Copenhagen as well as across its Scandinavian and international network.

The first aircraft deliveries from Embraer are scheduled to begin in late 2027, with further deliveries extending over approximately four years. Excluding purchase rights, the value for the order is approximately $4 billion.

"This is a defining moment for SAS," says Anko van der Werff, President & CEO, SAS. "The Embraer E195-E2 is a world-class aircraft, combining outstanding performance with excellent fuel efficiency and comfort. This aircraft is key to enabling future growth and improved connectivity across Scandinavia and beyond. We've taken the time to make the right decision — and this major investment reflects our confidence in the future and the strength of the agreement we've secured."

