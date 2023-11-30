News & Insights

Scandinavian airline SAS' pretax loss grows in Q4

November 30, 2023 — 02:11 am EST

Written by Marie Mannes and Anna Ringstrom for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS SAS.ST reported on Thursday a bigger August-October pretax loss than a year ago and said it aims for a U.S. court to approve its Chapter 11 restructuring plan in early 2024.

Long-struggling SAS, which is under bankruptcy protection and bringing in as part of a rescue plan, said pretax loss was 2.11 billion Swedish crowns ($204 million) in its fourth quarter against a year-earlier 1.70 billion loss.

