Scandinavian airline SAS' pretax loss grows in Q4

Adds detail on result and background in paragraph 2

STOCKHOLM, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS SAS.ST reported on Thursday a bigger August-October pretax loss than a year ago and said it aims for a U.S. court to approve its Chapter 11 restructuring plan in early 2024.

Long-struggling SAS, which is under bankruptcy protection and bringing in as part of a rescue plan, said pretax loss was 2.11 billion Swedish crowns ($204 million) in its fourth quarter against a year-earlier 1.70 billion loss.

(Reporting by Marie Mannes and Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((marie.mannes@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 82;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.