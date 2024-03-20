News & Insights

Scandal-hit French care homes company Orpea rebrands to emeis

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

March 20, 2024 — 07:22 am EDT

March 20 (Reuters) - French care homes operator Orpea on Wednesday rebranded to emeis as it draws a line under the scandals that plagued it in 2022 and contributed to subsequent financial issues.

Orpea has been in turmoil since the beginning of 2022, when allegations of mistreatment in its French care homes in a book by journalist Victor Castanet sent shockwaves throughout France and much soul-searching over how the elderly are treated in nursing homes.

The company has rejected the allegations of widespread abuse.

Orpea said its new name comes from ancient Greek and translates to "us" and by using it, the company wants to underline its focus on prioritising all stakeholders, it said.

The group also underwent a financial restructuring in which investors led by France's Caisse des dépôts et consignations (CDC) took control of it, making France's government Orpea's main shareholder.

