Scancell Holdings Moves Forward with Cancer Therapies

Scancell Holdings (GB:SCLP) has released an update.

Scancell Holdings has announced that all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting have been successfully passed, paving the way for further advancements in their pioneering cancer immunotherapies. The company’s innovative approach, driven by its proprietary technology platforms, continues to focus on unmet medical needs in cancer treatment. With a robust pipeline of novel vaccines and antibodies, Scancell remains a key player to watch on the AIM market.

