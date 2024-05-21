Scancell Holdings Grants Share Options to CFO

Scancell Holdings (GB:SCLP) has released an update.

Scancell Holdings, a developer of novel immunotherapies for cancer treatment, has granted CFO Sath Nirmalananthan share options at 10.1 pence each, coinciding with the closing share price on May 20, 2024. These options are set to vest over three years and aim to incentivize and retain company directors and staff. The transaction is considered fair and reasonable by the company’s independent directors and consulted adviser, Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited.

