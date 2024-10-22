Scancell Appoints Phil L'Huillier As CEO

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Scancell Holdings plc (SCLP.L) said that it appointed Phil L'Huillier as Chief Executive Officer. He will join the company and become a member of the Company's Board of Directors, effective 18 November 2024. Current Chief Executive Officer, Professor Lindy Durrant, will remain in the CEO role until that date. She will also retain her position as Chief Scientific Officer, working closely alongside Dr L'Huillier, and will remain on the Company's Board of Directors.

Prior to joining Scancell, Dr L'Huillier served as CEO and Managing Director of CatalYm GmbH. Prior to this, he was Head of the European Innovation Hub & Business Development for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at global pharmaceutical company Merck Sharp & Dohme.

