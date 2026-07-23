Scancell And Neuphoria Therapeutics Announce Merger Agreement And Financing

(RTTNews) - Scancell Holdings plc (SCLP.L) and Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. (NEUP) have agreed to an all-share merger, creating a combined company that will operate under the Scancell name and seek a Nasdaq listing under the symbol "SCLT".

Under the terms of the transaction, existing Scancell shareholders will own 85.5% of the merged entity, while Neuphoria shareholders will hold 14.5%. The merger is accompanied by financing commitments of up to $89 million through a mix of equity and debt. This includes $39.1 million from a private placement, $12 million from a UK placing, $3 million from a retail offer, and up to $25 million in debt financing from funds managed by BlackRock.

The combined company will use the proceeds to advance Scancell's lead program, iSCIB1+, an active immunotherapy for advanced melanoma. The therapy has Fast-track designation from the U.S. FDA and has shown 77% progression-free survival at 22 months in combination with Ipilimumab (Yervoy) and Nivolumab (Opdvo), with expected further progression free survival and overall survival data from the Phase 2 SCOPE study to be released in the next 12 months. The financing is expected to support the registrational Phase 3 trial through key milestones, including the primary readout in the second half of 2028, and extend the cash runway into 2029.

The merger has been unanimously approved by the boards of both companies and remains subject to shareholder approval.

SCLP.L has traded between GBP 7.86 and GBP 29.50 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at GBP 10.54, down 17.35%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.