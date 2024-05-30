Scancell Advances Cancer Trial with MHRA Nod

Scancell Holdings (GB:SCLP) has released an update.

Scancell Holdings plc has announced the MHRA’s approval to include an additional cohort in its ModiFY cancer trial, using its Modi-1 vaccine in conjunction with a combination of checkpoint inhibitors to treat untreated renal cell carcinoma patients. The expansion is supported by promising early data from the Modi-1 monotherapy, highlighting its safety and potential in improving treatment responses. This development is a significant step for Scancell, suggesting a potential paradigm shift in treating renal and other challenging cancers.

