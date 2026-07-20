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Scana's Seasystems Enters Into Mooring Chain Contract For FLNG Project In Canada

July 20, 2026 — 05:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - On Monday, Scana ASA (SCANA.OL), a Norwegian Energy and Offshore company specialized in mooring, announced that its marine subsidiary, Seasystems AS has entered into a mooring chains contract for a floating liquified natural gas or FLNG project in Canada.

The contract is termed as a sizeable one, which is defined to be between 25 million Norwegian kroner and 75 million kroner.

The mooring chains will be used to permanently moor the FLNG unit and floating jetties for gas risers and power supply.

For Seasystems, the project will start immediately and will be delivered in 2027.

On the Oslo Stock Exchange, the shares were trading 1.43 percent down at 1.3750.00 kroner.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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