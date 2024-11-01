News & Insights

Scana Expands Nordic Energy Market Influence

November 01, 2024 — 07:03 am EDT

Scana ASA (DE:1MP) has released an update.

Scana’s subsidiary, PSW Power & Automation, has secured a significant contract with Trollhättan Energi to deliver three Battery Energy Storage Systems in Sweden, reflecting its strategic growth in the Nordic energy market. The deal includes a 5-year maintenance agreement and supports the region’s energy transition with a project portfolio exceeding 85MWh. Delivery is slated for the third quarter of 2025.

