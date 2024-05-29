Scana ASA’s General Meeting Concludes Successfully

Scana ASA (DE:1MP) has released an update.

Scana ASA successfully held its ordinary general meeting on May 29, 2024, with all proposals being approved as outlined previously. The company, an industrial owner in ocean and energy sectors, reported the participation details and meeting minutes are available on their website.

