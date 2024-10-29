News & Insights

Scana ASA Secures Significant Subsea Contract Extension

October 29, 2024 — 11:05 am EDT

Scana ASA (DE:1MP) has released an update.

Scana ASA’s subsidiary, PSW Technology, has secured a two-year extension on a framework contract with an international rig company for subsea services, reflecting growing demand in the subsea market. This significant contract, valued between NOK 20 million and NOK 50 million, highlights Scana’s continued influence and expertise in the energy and offshore sectors.

