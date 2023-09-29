Scale With Funding: Revolutionizing Business Credit Approval

Getting approved for credit, especially business credit, can be daunting, often characterized by high interest rates or the need for verifiable income. Alphonso Horton, an entrepreneur and businessman, understands these challenges all too well.

In this article, we’ll chat with Alphonso about himself and how he has facilitated over $20 million in funding to small businesses through his company, Scale With Funding, providing them with the capital needed to expand and succeed.

Q: Alphonso, please tell us about your background and how it has influenced your entrepreneurial journey.

Alphonso: Certainly. As the son of Liberian immigrants, I witnessed my parents' hard work and dedication as they sought better opportunities in the United States. They instilled in me a strong work ethic and a passion for entrepreneurship. I joined them in their grocery store venture, where I gained valuable customer service, sales, and team management skills.

Q: Alphonso, Scale With Funding has gained attention for its unique approach to business credit approval. Could you tell us more about it and what sets it apart?

Alphonso: Absolutely. Scale With Funding, co-founded by Jack McColl and I, offers a distinct business credit model that allows entrepreneurs to secure funding for their ventures without needing personal credit reports or income verification. This is incredibly advantageous, especially for those new to the business world. Additionally, we provide a "done-for-you" funding service that offers average business owners direct capital funding, ranging from $50,000 to $150,000, often at 0% interest rates. We aim to simplify the funding process and make it more accessible to entrepreneurs.

Q: Alphonso, it's clear that you have overcome challenges and achieved remarkable success. What is your vision for Scale With Funding in the future?

Alphonso: I envision Scale With Funding continuing to thrive and helping fund over $1 billion in working capital for businesses. We also plan to expand our real estate portfolio and potentially sell our healthcare company. Beyond business, I remain committed to my upbringing. I dream of establishing a non-profit organization that provides resources such as medicine and educational materials to children in less fortunate countries.

Q: Before we conclude, Alphonso, I'd like to touch on your valuable insights for aspiring entrepreneurs. You mentioned a quote you live by, "Formal education will make you a living; self-education will make you a fortune," by Jim Rohn. Can you expand on the importance of self-education in the ever-evolving business landscape and share any advice for those looking to follow in your footsteps?

Alphonso: Of course. I firmly believe in the power of self-education because formal education alone isn't enough in today's rapidly changing world. Even after completing university or gaining certifications, there's always new information and data emerging. Lifelong learning is the key. To be successful, you must stay up-to-date and leverage that knowledge to your advantage. I advise anyone aspiring to start a successful business to learn from someone who's already achieved the position you dream of. Seek mentors and absorb their experiences and insights. It's a crucial part of the journey.

