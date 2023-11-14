SC Ventures' Leaps Into Tokenized Investment With Launch Of Libeara

SC Ventures, the innovation and fintech investment arm of Standard Chartered, has launched Libeara, a tokenization platform to make investment opportunities more accessible, transparent, and secure for a broader audience.

Libeara, in a strategic partnership with FundBridge Capital Pte. Ltd., regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), is set to introduce a tokenized Singapore-Dollar Government Bond Fund, aimed at accredited investors, with Vistra playing a crucial role as the fund administrator.

Libeara will streamline the onboarding, subscription, and redemption processes for investors in the tokenized fund.

The fund, which will operate as a traditional government bond fund, will see its units represented as tokens.

These tokens are essentially native digital fund units, created on distributed ledgers through the innovative technology platform developed by Libeara.

Aaron Gwak, the Founder and CEO of Libeara, expressed the significance of this venture, stating, "This is the first instance of a Singapore Dollar Government Bond Fund being offered in a tokenized format."

He emphasized the importance of ensuring that each token accurately represents a unit of the fund, a core aspect of the tokenization solution developed for FundBridge.

Originating from SC Ventures, Libeara is based in Singapore, that allows customers to issue security tokens using Decentralized Ledger Technology to provide a tech stack for security token offerings.

Sue Lynn Lim, CEO and COO of FundBridge Capital highlighted the advantages of this partnership, noting the potential for additional investment opportunities enabled by lower operating costs, increased transparency, and enhanced operational efficiency.

Libeara's platform offers three business use cases:

A tokenization service for regulated fund partners, enabling them to issue tokenized fund units directly to investors. A facility for token-native government bonds, allowing central banks and treasuries to issue tokenized bonds directly to investors. A general-purpose security token platform for issuers to bring a variety of real-world assets into the tokenization space.

The platform stated that it will ensure customer ownership of investment assets through records embedded in a public blockchain ledger, providing immutable and verifiable claims over investments.

To bolster its platform's capabilities, Libeara has partnered with companies like Fireblocks for digital asset infrastructure, Fazz via StraitsX for stablecoin and fiat conversion, Chainalysis for onchain AML capabilities, Chekk for KYC and KYB solutions, and Letsbloom for secure cloud deployments and compliance observability.

Alex Manson of SC Ventures expressed his excitement about the new venture, stating, "Tokenization will make a number of asset classes more widely available."

