SBUX, QCOM, F Predictions: 3 Hot Stocks for Tomorrow

As we look to round out a very busy week, investors are looking at the hot stocks for tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 3. “Busy” seems like an understatement when it comes to describing the last three days of this week.

The Federal Reserve raised rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, but the main focus wasn’t what the Fed did. Instead, the focus was on what the Fed said. While talking about higher interest rates throughout the year, the market seemingly called Chair Powell’s bluff, rallying risk assets in response.

Today we hear from big tech as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL, NASDAQ:GOOG) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) all report earnings tonight.

On Friday before the open, we’ll get the monthly jobs report for January, which is always a market-mover. Let’s look at a few more hot stocks for tomorrow.

Hot Stocks for Tomorrow: Starbucks (SBUX)

On Thursday evening, Amazon’s earnings will give us a look at how consumers are behaving online — both last quarter and currently — while Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) will also provide a glimpse into how shoppers are spending.

Shares of Starbucks have performed quite well lately, as consumers continue to visit the coffee giant. The company raised its prices to help offset inflation pressure and had seemingly no push-back from consumers.

Toss in the reopening of China — Starbucks’ second-largest market — and the stock could be set for a strong outlook. That said, shares have rallied nicely already and the company will have to soon hand over the reins to Laxman Narasimhan as its next CEO.

The Chart: On the upside, $114 is one level to watch, but the big one is $117. On the downside, bulls would love to see Starbucks hold the $104 to $105 area, but ultimately, ~$100 and the $98 level are much more important in the intermediate term.

Qualcomm (QCOM)

When Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) reported earnings, it was a disastrous result. When Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) reported, we heard a much better story. But what will Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) have to say when it reports after the close on Thursday?

The situation in tech is much better than it was a few months ago — or heck, even a few weeks ago. Some people forget that Apple made a new 52-week low on the first trading session of 2023.

In any regard, Intel reported about as bad of a quarter as I can think of. At least when looking at tech. Snap (NYSE:SNAP) didn’t give bulls much to work with either. Yet, both stocks are back to their pre-earnings levels.

In other words, Wall Street is giving a pass to most tech stocks on earnings — at least for now. Let’s hear what Qualcomm has to say when it reports.

The Chart: On a bullish reaction, let’s see if Qualcomm can trade up to $145, the 78.6% retracement. Above $150 and the key $156 to $160 zone comes into play. On the downside, let’s see if active support comes into play at the 10-day moving average. Below that and $128 needs to hold as support.

Hot Stocks for Tomorrow: Ford (F)

Earlier this week, General Motors (NYSE:GM) reported solid earnings, sending shares higher by more than 8% in a single session. Since reporting, the stock is up more than 14%. Investors in Ford (NYSE:F) are hoping for a similar response when it reports on Thursday evening.

All three stocks on this list will report after the close and so they’ll be under close watch on Friday morning.

Ford has made a lot of progress with its EV push, electrifying the country’s best-selling vehicle, the F-Series pickup, as well as the Mustang Mach-E.

Investors will be using GM’s quarter to size up Ford and will want to hear an optimistic outlook as it pertains to 2023. They’ll also want to hear about how a pricing war with its EV offerings will work out.

The Chart: The only difference between Ford and GM ahead of earnings? GM was hitting the brakes going into its print while Ford stock is stomping on the gas. Currently up more than 12% over the last three days and we have a mixed picture.

On the one hand, Ford stock is breaking out over major resistance. However, it’s rallying hard into the event. If it pulls back, bulls need shares to hold up above the $13 to $13.50 area. On the upside, let’s see if Ford can go quarter-up over $14.67 and clear the 21-month moving average near $15.

On the date of publication, Bret Kenwell did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of Future Blue Chips and is on Twitter @BretKenwell.

