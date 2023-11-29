SBUX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $100.47, changing hands as low as $100.02 per share. Starbucks Corp. shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SBUX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SBUX's low point in its 52 week range is $89.21 per share, with $115.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.35. The SBUX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.