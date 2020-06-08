SBUX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $82.58, changing hands as high as $83.35 per share. Starbucks Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SBUX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SBUX's low point in its 52 week range is $50.02 per share, with $99.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.84. The SBUX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

