SBSW Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (Symbol: SBSW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.69, changing hands as high as $15.94 per share. Sibanye Stillwater Ltd shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SBSW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SBSW's low point in its 52 week range is $11.15 per share, with $20.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.97.

