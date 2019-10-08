SBSI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: SBSI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.57, changing hands as low as $33.48 per share. Southside Bancshares, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SBSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SBSI's low point in its 52 week range is $29.281 per share, with $35.965 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.62.

