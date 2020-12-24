SBS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo-SABESP (Symbol: SBS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.93, changing hands as high as $8.96 per share. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo-SABESP shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SBS's low point in its 52 week range is $5.54 per share, with $15.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.95.

