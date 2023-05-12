SBS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo-SABESP (Symbol: SBS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.07, changing hands as high as $10.55 per share. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo-SABESP shares are currently trading up about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SBS's low point in its 52 week range is $7.445 per share, with $12.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.41.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: Funds Holding VTEX
GABC Average Annual Return
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EAF
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.