SBS Holdings Announces Key Executive Changes

October 23, 2024 — 04:22 am EDT

S B S Holdings, Inc. (JP:2384) has released an update.

SBS Holdings, Inc. has announced executive personnel changes at its affiliated companies, SBS Flec Co., Ltd. and SBS FlecNet Co., Ltd., effective October 23, 2024. Key appointments include Mitsugu Kakushi taking on dual roles as Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director, among others, reshaping the leadership across various regional operations in Japan.

