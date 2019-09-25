SBS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo-SABESP (Symbol: SBS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.37, changing hands as low as $11.14 per share. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo-SABESP shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SBS's low point in its 52 week range is $5.815 per share, with $14.595 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.23.

