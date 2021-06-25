SBS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo-SABESP (Symbol: SBS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.90, changing hands as high as $7.91 per share. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo-SABESP shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SBS's low point in its 52 week range is $6.05 per share, with $12.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.83.

