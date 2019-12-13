SBRA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (Symbol: SBRA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.79, changing hands as low as $20.59 per share. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SBRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SBRA's low point in its 52 week range is $15.70 per share, with $24.954 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.58.

