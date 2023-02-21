SBR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (Symbol: SBR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $76.61, changing hands as low as $75.18 per share. Sabine Royalty Trust shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SBR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SBR's low point in its 52 week range is $48.15 per share, with $91.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.32.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.