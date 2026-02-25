SBO (BIT:1SBO) Price Target Decreased by 11.11% to 29.84

The average one-year price target for SBO (BIT:1SBO) has been revised to €29.84 / share. This is a decrease of 11.11% from the prior estimate of €33.57 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €22.09 to a high of €34.17 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.38% from the latest reported closing price of €34.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in SBO. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 16.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1SBO is 0.03%, an increase of 52.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.62% to 1,292K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 564K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 568K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SBO by 20.03% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 153K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 157K shares , representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SBO by 15.39% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 93K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 47K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares , representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SBO by 10.97% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 43K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

