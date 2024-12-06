News & Insights

SBM Offshore’s Upcoming Shareholders Meeting and Innovations

December 06, 2024 — 01:02 pm EST

SBM Offshore NV (GB:0NIS) has released an update.

SBM Offshore has announced the agenda for its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on January 17, 2025, in Amsterdam. The company, recognized for its expertise in deepwater ocean infrastructure, continues to drive sustainable energy solutions and innovation within the blue economy.

